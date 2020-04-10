S. Korea gains U.S. license approval for humanitarian exports to Iran: official
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has won U.S. approval for the resumption of humanitarian exports to Iran under a special license program, with shipments likely to begin next month, a foreign ministry official said Friday.
On Monday, Seoul gained the General License No. 8 from the U.S. government -- a mechanism to authorize certain humanitarian transactions with Iran even if they involve Iran's central bank subject to U.S. sanctions.
But to export medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian products, companies and related financial institutions should undertake "enhanced due diligence" to ensure the exports will go to Iranians in need rather than being diverted by the Tehran government.
"On April 6, the humanitarian export process based on the General License No. 8 got under way," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Our companies and banks should prepare documents needed to carry out enhanced due diligence, and we think that the shipments may begin about a month later," he added.
Apart from the license program, South Korea is also pushing for the Korean Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (KHTA), which uses an Iranian bank free from U.S. sanctions -- such as the Middle East Bank -- to facilitate humanitarian transactions with the Islamic republic.
Korea is also exploring ways to use the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, a payment method designed to facilitate Swiss companies' sales of food and medicine to Iran, to carry out its transactions with Iran.
"South Korea is pushing for all three methods," the official said, noting that the General License No. 8 platform appears to be the fastest way to resume humanitarian exports to Iran, which has faced shortages of medicine and tools to fight the new coronavirus due to U.S. sanctions.
Though humanitarian exports are not subject to sanctions, South Korean firms had difficulty resuming their sales of medicines and other products to Iran due to fears that they could be affected by the American sanctions.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged