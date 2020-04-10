N. Korean defector couple under drug probe
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean defector couple are under investigation for suspected drug offenses, police said Friday.
The Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency said it is investigating a North Korean defector husband and wife after they confessed, during a separate probe into domestic violence, to taking methamphetamines.
On Thursday evening, police officers rushed to the couple's home in Uijeongbu, just north of Seoul, after receiving an emergency call over their domestic violence.
The officers separated the husband, his wife and their children before questioning each of them about the reported domestic violence. In the process, the couple stated that they were fighting over drugs, the police agency said, without disclosing their identities.
When the police officers inquired further, the couple denied their earlier statements but eventually admitted that they have injected meth and were fighting over how to buy more drugs.
"Additional investigations are now under way about the defector couple's suspected drug charges, as they were not under influence of drugs at that time and drugs were not found at their home," a police officer said.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul extends social distancing drive for 2 weeks amid continued spread of virus
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
(LEAD) 3 Vietnamese students likely to be deported for violating self-quarantine rules
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged