Foreigners' stock sell-off hits record high in March
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors sold a record amount of South Korean stocks last month amid the market rout sparked by the new coronavirus, data showed Monday.
Foreigners sold a net 13.45 trillion won (US$11.1 billion) worth of local stocks in March, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The reading marks the largest-ever after 9 trillion won in stock selling in August 2007. In February, foreigners also sold a net 3.23 trillion won, the data showed.
American investors sold a net 5.5 trillion won of stocks last month, and investors from Britain staged a 1.9 trillion won selling spree.
In contrast, Swiss investors net purchased 500 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.
As of end-March, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 468.7 trillion won, accounting for 32.4 percent of the country's market capitalization.
By country, investors from the United States held 197.5 trillion won worth of local stocks at the end of last month, accounting for 42.1 percent of the total held by offshore investors, followed by those from Britain with 7.7 percent and Luxemburg with 6.4 percent.
Foreigners bought a net 3.58 trillion won worth of local bonds last month, extending their buying spree to a third straight month. Their bond holdings were valued at a record high of 133.3 trillion won, or 7 percent of the total, as of end-March, the data showed.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
2
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
3
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down