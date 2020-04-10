S. Korean at embassy in Brussels tests positive for coronavirus
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean employee at the country's embassy to Belgium and the European Union, in Brussels, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the diplomatic mission said Friday.
It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 of a South Korean at the country's embassies and consulates.
The employee appears to have contracted the virus after close contact with his housemate, who works at a nursing hospital as a nurse, and has tested positive, the embassy said in a release.
"The worker has been in self-quarantine since March 23, and has not met any people excluding the housemate," it said, adding that no other embassy member has shown symptoms of infection.
The embassy also noted that thorough disinfection of all embassy facilities has taken place.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
2
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
3
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
1
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks
-
3
New virus cases fall below 30 for first time in 50 days, Daegu reports no new cases
-
4
WINNER goes on hiatus after new 3rd album 'Remember'
-
5
New Navy chief calls for strict discipline, readiness posture