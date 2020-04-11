Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:34 April 11, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 15/07 Sunny 10
Incheon 13/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 16/06 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 15/07 Sunny 20
Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 17/06 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 12/06 Sunny 20
Gwangju 09/07 Sunny 60
Jeju 13/10 Sunny 80
Daegu 14/07 Sunny 60
Busan 12/09 Sunny 60
(END)
