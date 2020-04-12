Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 April 12, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/06 Sunny 60
Incheon 16/07 Sunny 60
Suwon 18/04 Sunny 60
Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 60
Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 14/04 Rain 60
Gangneung 11/06 Rain 80
Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 60
Gwangju 14/05 Sunny 60
Jeju 12/09 Rain 70
Daegu 14/07 Sunny 60
Busan 12/08 Rain 60
