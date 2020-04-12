Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 April 12, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/06 Sunny 60

Incheon 16/07 Sunny 60

Suwon 18/04 Sunny 60

Cheongju 17/05 Sunny 60

Daejeon 17/04 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 14/04 Rain 60

Gangneung 11/06 Rain 80

Jeonju 17/03 Sunny 60

Gwangju 14/05 Sunny 60

Jeju 12/09 Rain 70

Daegu 14/07 Sunny 60

Busan 12/08 Rain 60

