Today in Korean history
April 13
1919 -- A Korean government-in-exile is set up in Shanghai to begin efforts to win independence from Japanese colonial rule.
1977 -- South Korea establishes formal diplomatic ties with Sudan.
1989 -- Moon Ik-hwan, a pastor and reunification activist, is arrested for violating the National Security Law after returning from an unauthorized trip to North Korea.
1995 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Egypt.
2000 -- South Korea holds a general election to pick lawmakers for the 16th National Assembly.
2012 -- North Korea fires off the Unha 3 long-range rocket from the Tongchang-ri launch site but fails to put satellite Kwangmyongsong 3 into orbit. The country also names new leader Kim Jong-un as the first chairman of the National Defense Commission, completing the succession process.
(END)
