(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADD more details paras 1-6)
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed around 30 for the second straight day Sunday, and its recovery rate of new coronavirus patients topped 70 percent since its first case in late January.
The country reported 32 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,512, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Sunday's tally marks a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases, but health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.
The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by three to 214, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,368, up 125 from a day earlier. The country's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 70.1 percent.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 24, or 75 percent, came from overseas.
The southeastern city of Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region, added two new cases. Its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported three new cases.
The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,816 and 1,335, respectively.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding four and nine new cases, respectively.
The country also detected 18 new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints.
Since April 1, South Korea has been enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all travelers coming from overseas to better contain imported cases.
Seeking to reduce the daily number of new infections to below 50, South Korea has extended strict guidelines on social distancing by two weeks to next Sunday.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
Yonhap News Summary
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases hover around 30 for 2nd day, electronic wristbands to be used
-
5
Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks