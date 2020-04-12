LG Electronics unveils name of new smartphone

"LG VELVET will be the first device to implement the company's new branding strategy for its mobile devices, moving away from alphanumerical designations in favor of familiar and expressive names that will help the consumer capture the essence of the device best suited for his or her personality and ever changing trends," the company said in a release. "The name 'velvet' is intended to "evoke images of lustrous smoothness and premium softness, two key characteristics of the new phone."

