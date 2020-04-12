Foreign investors' bond holdings at record high amid uncertainty
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Foreign investors held a record amount of state bonds and monetary stabilization debts amid increased uncertainties stemming from the outbreak of the new coronavirus, data showed Sunday.
According to the data compiled by the Financial Supervisory Service, foreign investors held a combined 134.1 trillion won (US$111 billion) worth of state bonds and other listed debts as of Thursday, up 1.08 trillion won from the end of last month.
The reading marks the largest ever since the financial watchdog began to compile related data in August 2002.
After peaking at 127.19 trillion won in September, foreign investors' debt holdings fell to 123.87 trillion won in December.
But entering this year, their debt holdings have continued to rise, topping the 130 trillion-won mark last month.
Their increased debt holdings came amid a market rout sparked by the COVID-19 outbreak around the globe with safer assets chased after by investors.
Since March 5, foreign investors have dumped 13.8 trillion won worth of local stocks amid the market turmoil.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
2
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
3
Yonhap News Summary
-
4
(3rd LD) New virus cases hover around 30 for 2nd day, electronic wristbands to be used
-
5
Moon, Gates agree on coronavirus vaccines, treatment in phone talks