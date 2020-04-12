U2 leader asks S. Korean president to support Ireland in fight against coronavirus
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Bono, the lead vocalist of Irish rock band U2, has sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in asking for support in his country's fight against the novel coronavirus, the presidential office here said Sunday.
In the letter, Bono asked for South Korean protective equipment and diagnostic kits and said he would personally pay for it, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
In a reply sent Friday, President Moon said he would have the health authorities discuss the issue and he hoped Ireland will overcome the crisis, the presidential office added.
President Moon and Bono met in December last year, when U2 had its first solo concert in South Korea as part of its Joshua Tree Tour.
The 59-year old Irish musician is one of the world's best-known philanthropic performers, spearheading human rights movements across the globe.
Ireland had reported nearly 9,000 virus infections as of Sunday afternoon (Korean time), with 320 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
Trump rejected S. Korea's offer to pay at least 13 pct more for shared defense costs: report
-
2
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
3
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
5
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities