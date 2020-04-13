Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:02 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.

Korean-language dailies
-- Parties to clash neck and neck in 70 constituencies; capital area, Busan, South Gyeongsang Province key areas (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Negative sentiment grows over DP, rough talks shake UFP: study (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP expected to win in 130-140 constituencies, UFP in 110-120 (Donga llbo)
-- Loans for small businesses to dry up starting in late April (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All 50 U.S. states under disaster declaration (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party bloc suggests '180-seat victory' over weekend (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rhyu Si-min says '180 seats' feasible for progressive bloc, Hwang Kyo-ahn says it's 'ultimate arrogance' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supporters cast early votes in key election battlefields (Hankyoreh)
-- Infrastructure industries in crisis (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tight match expected in 40 constituencies in capital area, parties have 2 days left (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Carmakers halt factories in S. Korea amid export slump (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Citizens turn out in record numbers to cast early votes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Churches find new ways to celebrate Easter in pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Rival parties tangle over early voting turnout (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!