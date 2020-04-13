Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 13.
Korean-language dailies
-- Parties to clash neck and neck in 70 constituencies; capital area, Busan, South Gyeongsang Province key areas (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Negative sentiment grows over DP, rough talks shake UFP: study (Kookmin Daily)
-- DP expected to win in 130-140 constituencies, UFP in 110-120 (Donga llbo)
-- Loans for small businesses to dry up starting in late April (Seoul Shinmun)
-- All 50 U.S. states under disaster declaration (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party bloc suggests '180-seat victory' over weekend (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rhyu Si-min says '180 seats' feasible for progressive bloc, Hwang Kyo-ahn says it's 'ultimate arrogance' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Supporters cast early votes in key election battlefields (Hankyoreh)
-- Infrastructure industries in crisis (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tight match expected in 40 constituencies in capital area, parties have 2 days left (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Carmakers halt factories in S. Korea amid export slump (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Citizens turn out in record numbers to cast early votes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Churches find new ways to celebrate Easter in pandemic (Korea Herald)
-- Rival parties tangle over early voting turnout (Korea Times)
