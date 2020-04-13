(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 13)

On Friday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said it will consider lifting some restrictions on people's public activities as early as this weekend. The announcement is in line with President Moon Jae-in's remarks on the same day that Korea can turn to allowing people to make their own decisions on prevention if the coronavirus outbreak subsides by Easter on April 12 or the parliamentary elections on April 15. No doubt ordinary citizens want their lives to return to normal. But leaving prevention to the public is only possible when the pandemic ebbs around the globe.