Korea's exports down 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April
All Headlines 08:54 April 13, 2020
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of April amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments jumped 18.6 percent in the April 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
