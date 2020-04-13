Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's exports down 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April

All Headlines 08:54 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of April amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments jumped 18.6 percent in the April 1-10 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Korea's exports down 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April - 1

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#exports-April
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!