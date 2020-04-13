(2nd LD) S. Korea's exports drop 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April amid virus fallout
(ATTN: ADDS details in last 5 paras)
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 10 days of April amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Monday.
The country's outbound shipments came to US$12.2 billion in the April 1-10 period, down 18.6 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The daily average exports during the cited period also slipped 18.6 percent on-year.
The data came amid growing concerns that the coronavirus pandemic is denting exports by South Korea.
The new coronavirus has disrupted trade and halted production around the globe, with a rising number of countries fully shutting down their borders.
By segment, exports of memory chips, a key item, fell 1.5 percent, and those of automobiles also declined 7.1 percent over the 10-day period from a year earlier.
By country, shipments to China dropped 10.2 percent on-year, while shipments to the United States fell 3.4 percent.
In the first 10 days of April, imports fell 13 percent on year to $14.6 billion, according to the data.
South Korea's trade ministry forecast in January that annual exports would rebound 3 percent this year on the back of the recovery of chips, compared with last year's 10 percent drop.
The coronavirus pandemic, however, has made the goal less feasible. The finance ministry said earlier the economy might contract in the first quarter of the year on weaker exports and private spending.
The South Korean economy grew 2 percent last year, the lowest in a decade, and had been expected to rebound to 2.3 percent growth this year.
The Bank of Korea trimmed its outlook for the economy in 2020 to 2.1 percent from the previous 2.3 percent prediction, with a further cut in its growth estimate likely in the coming months.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
2
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down