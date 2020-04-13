Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 April 13, 2020
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/03 Sunny 0
Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0
Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 20/02 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0
Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0
Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 0
Daegu 18/07 Cloudy 0
Busan 17/08 Cloudy 10
(END)
