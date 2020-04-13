Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 17/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 18/05 Sunny 0

Daejeon 18/05 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 20/02 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 15/05 Sunny 0

Jeonju 17/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 16/05 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/10 Cloudy 0

Daegu 18/07 Cloudy 0

Busan 17/08 Cloudy 10

