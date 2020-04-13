Seoul stocks open lower despite U.S. gains
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday despite gains on Wall Street last week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.98 points, or 0.59 percent, to reach 1,849.72 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Friday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing 1.22 percent and the Nasdaq Composite Index increasing 0.77 percent.
Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mostly mixed.
Top cap Samsung Electronics was down 1.42 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.66 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.6 percent.
In contrast, Samsung BioLogics, a biopharmaceutical affiliate of Samsung Group, was up 1.61 percent, and another bio firm, Celltrion, gained 1.91 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,215.8 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7 won from the previous session's close.
