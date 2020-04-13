Weekend box office hits new low
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of weekend moviegoers continued its downside trend to hit a new low this week as the novel coronavirus scare has battered the South Korean film industry, data showed Monday.
A total of 79,711 people went to cinemas on Saturday and Sunday, down from the previous record low of 80,180 tallied a week earlier, according to the data by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).
It is the first time that a weekend figure dropped below 80,000 since KOFIC started to compile local box office data in 2004.
The Oscar-winning war film "1917" topped the box office over the two-day period with a combined 14,390 admissions, while Chinese martial arts film "Ip Man 4: The Finale" and Russian horror movie "Stray" were among the top 10 films.
Due to lingering fears of COVID-19, the weekday admissions have also been on a steady decline in previous weeks, hitting an all-time low of 15,000 on April 6.
Major multiplex chains including industry leader CGV have shut down some of their theaters, while distributors have rescheduled their release plans.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
2
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down