WINNER's Lee Seung-hoon to start military service this week
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Lee Seung-hoon, a member of K-pop boy band WINNER, will start his mandatory military service this week, the band's management agency said Monday.
The 28-year-old is scheduled to start a four-week training program Thursday at an Army boot camp in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, as part of the fulfillment of the national defense duty.
After the initial military training, he will start his two-year term as a public service worker at a public institution, according to YG Entertainment.
Lee is the second WINNER member to join the military. Earlier this month, another member, Kim Jin-woo, started his military service, temporarily leaving the band, just ahead of WINNER's release of its third full-length album "Remember" last week.
With the departure of the two members, WINNER goes on its first official hiatus since its debut in 2014 and rise to stardom in the following years.
Posting a handwritten letter on the online fan community of WINNER, Lee said, "I will stay healthy and do my best to come back to you."
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
2
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down