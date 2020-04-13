S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday reported 25 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,537.
It is the second time since late February that the country's new virus infections fell below 30 after it reported a daily rise of 27 new cases Friday.
Monday's new virus cases mark a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
But health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.
The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by three to 217, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,447, up 79 from a day earlier.
