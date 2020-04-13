Korean Air suspends flights to Washington, D.C. amid virus fallout
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co. suspended flights on the Incheon-Washington route Monday due to the impact of the coronavirus.
South Korea's national flag carrier did not provide a time frame when it will lift the temporary suspension.
The move came amid the rising coronavirus death toll and infections in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than 22,100 people in the U.S., including 50 in Washington, D.C.
Currently, Korean Air flies from Incheon to only five U.S. cities -- Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Atlanta.
Korean Air's other international flights are to Paris, London, Bangkok, Manila, Phnom Penh, Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo and Shenyang.
Korean Air has suspended more than 90 percent of its flights on international routes as an increasing number of countries close their borders or take further measures against incoming passengers.
South Korean airlines have been struggling with a sharp decline in air travel demand since Jan. 20, when South Korea reported its first case of the coronavirus.
In South Korea, the coronavirus has killed 217 people, mostly elderly patients with underlying illnesses. So far, the country has reported a total of 10,537 infected people.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
2
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down