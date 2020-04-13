The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:10 April 13, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 13 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.88
2-M 0.98 0.98
3-M 1.05 1.06
6-M 1.06 1.07
12-M 1.13 1.13
(END)
