Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean stocks trade lower Monday morning

All Headlines 11:28 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday despite the country continuing to report its daily number of new coronavirus infections at below 30.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 1,850.37 as of 11:20 a.m.

Most large-cap shares traded bearish.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.62 percent. Samsung BioLogics went down 0.54 percent after opening higher.

In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 6.44 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,218.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.7 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!