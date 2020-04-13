S. Korea to change warning images on cigarette packs to better discourage smoking
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to change most of the current graphic warning images used on cigarette packs to encourage smokers to quit, the health ministry said Monday.
Of the 12 photos currently used on packs, nine will be replaced with new images starting later this year, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The changes will go into effect on Dec. 23 and be maintained for the next two years.
Warning images showcasing heightened risk of laryngeal cancer, sexual dysfunction and dangers posed by electronic cigarettes will be retained, it said. Images showing a greater chance of smokers contracting lung and oral cancer, heart disease, stroke and early death are set to be altered, along with images highlighting the dangers of secondhand smoking and smoking during pregnancy.
Under the regulations, 75 percent of a cigarette pack is required to be covered in warning images and text. Of the total, warning images must account for 55 percent of the packs, with both the front and back required to show graphic pictures. These images need to be revised every 24 months.
The text that used to discourage smoking will also be modified to be more easily read and send a clearer message regarding health risks.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
2
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
5
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537