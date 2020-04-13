Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Feb.

All Headlines 13:33 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in February from a month earlier, data showed Monday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.43 percent at the end of February, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.09 percentage point, it said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.54 percent in February, while that for loans to households rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.30 percent, according to the data.

Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Feb. - 1

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#loan delinquency
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!