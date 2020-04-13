Banks' loan delinquency rate inches up in Feb.
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in February from a month earlier, data showed Monday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.43 percent at the end of February, up 0.02 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
But compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.09 percentage point, it said.
The delinquency rate for loans extended to companies increased 0.04 percentage point on-month to 0.54 percent in February, while that for loans to households rose 0.01 percentage point on-month to 0.30 percent, according to the data.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
Max Changmin of TVXQ calls his 1st solo album 'Chocolate' 'sweet addiction'
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
5
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
4
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
5
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
1
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
2
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
3
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader holds politburo meeting to discuss anti-virus measures
-
5
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537