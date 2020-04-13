Samsung Display shuts down part of Vietnamese plant over virus infection
HANOI April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean flat panel maker Samsung Display Co. said Monday it has shut down part of its plant in Vietnam after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
It has temporarily closed a building at its plant in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, where the employee had worked.
However, the company, which supplies smartphone displays to major handset makers, including Samsung Electronics Co., said the plant's production lines are operating as per normal, since the employee, identified as Vietnam's 262th virus patient, had been doing work related to quality management.
According to the Vietnamese health authorities, the 26-year-old man showed symptoms on March 31 and worked until last Monday. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.
To protect its workers, Samsung Display said it is disinfecting facilities and commuter buses at the plant. It has also asked those who had contact with the virus-infected employee to self-quarantine.
