KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Shinsegae 232,500 DN 8,500
Nongshim 290,500 UP 1,000
BoryungPharm 12,900 UP 600
L&L 10,400 DN 650
Hyosung 66,000 DN 1,000
Binggrae 53,100 DN 800
NamyangDairy 322,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 27,600 DN 900
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,400 DN 750
HyundaiMtr 97,800 DN 1,900
AmoreG 60,000 DN 500
GCH Corp 22,300 DN 500
LOTTE 25,850 DN 750
AK Holdings 20,550 DN 950
LotteChilsung 98,600 DN 3,900
LOTTE Fine Chem 31,800 DN 1,200
KISWire 15,300 DN 50
LotteFood 351,500 DN 20,500
NEXENTIRE 5,670 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 88,900 0
KCC 146,500 DN 6,000
HankookShellOil 255,500 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 22,250 DN 2,050
ILJIN MATERIALS 34,050 DN 2,150
KPIC 91,900 DN 800
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,030 DN 120
SKC 41,100 DN 2,650
GS Retail 31,200 DN 600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,260 DN 110
POSCO 181,000 UP 3,000
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 23,650 DN 350
SPC SAMLIP 70,000 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 152,000 DN 5,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,000 DN 1,000
KUMHOTIRE 3,160 DN 45
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 241,500 DN 9,000
DB INSURANCE 37,400 UP 150
SLCORP 13,450 DN 350
Yuhan 47,750 DN 800
SamsungElec 48,300 DN 950
