KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NHIS 8,650 DN 190
SK Discovery 27,250 UP 450
LS 33,300 DN 1,800
GC Corp 159,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 22,650 DN 200
Hanwha 17,850 DN 450
DOOSAN 39,300 DN 1,200
DaelimInd 75,200 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 47,800 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 28,500 DN 550
HITEJINRO 28,800 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 4,000
LGInt 12,800 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 3,900 DN 145
Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 DN 300
SBC 9,080 DN 20
DB HiTek 22,200 DN 1,500
CJ 71,800 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 28,500 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10050 DN500
KiaMtr 29,500 DN 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 UP 2,200
SK hynix 81,400 DN 2,700
Youngpoong 493,000 DN 8,000
TONGYANG 1,170 DN 35
Daesang 19,650 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,835 DN 105
ORION Holdings 13,550 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,200 UP 350
Kogas 26,800 UP 1,450
KAL 19,550 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,875 DN 65
LG Corp. 58,700 DN 1,600
TaekwangInd 741,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,750 DN 25
SsangyongMtr 1,425 UP 45
HANWHA LIFE 1,720 0
HDC HOLDINGS 8,810 UP 40
KOLON IND 34,650 UP 4,850
(MORE)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
2
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
3
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged