KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 April 13, 2020

NHIS 8,650 DN 190
SK Discovery 27,250 UP 450
LS 33,300 DN 1,800
GC Corp 159,500 UP 1,500
GS E&C 22,650 DN 200
Hanwha 17,850 DN 450
DOOSAN 39,300 DN 1,200
DaelimInd 75,200 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 47,800 DN 150
ShinhanGroup 28,500 DN 550
HITEJINRO 28,800 DN 250
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 4,000
LGInt 12,800 DN 500
DongkukStlMill 3,900 DN 145
Hyundai M&F INS 23,700 DN 300
SBC 9,080 DN 20
DB HiTek 22,200 DN 1,500
CJ 71,800 DN 1,300
JWPHARMA 28,500 DN 600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10050 DN500
KiaMtr 29,500 DN 1,500
Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 UP 2,200
SK hynix 81,400 DN 2,700
Youngpoong 493,000 DN 8,000
TONGYANG 1,170 DN 35
Daesang 19,650 UP 800
SKNetworks 4,835 DN 105
ORION Holdings 13,550 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 187,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,200 UP 350
Kogas 26,800 UP 1,450
KAL 19,550 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,875 DN 65
LG Corp. 58,700 DN 1,600
TaekwangInd 741,000 DN 6,000
SsangyongCement 4,750 DN 25
SsangyongMtr 1,425 UP 45
HANWHA LIFE 1,720 0
HDC HOLDINGS 8,810 UP 40
KOLON IND 34,650 UP 4,850
(MORE)

