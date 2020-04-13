Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 April 13, 2020

HyundaiEng&Const 30,950 UP 300
DaeduckElec 7,760 DN 480
MERITZ SECU 2,805 DN 100
HtlShilla 72,600 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 27,200 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 99,500 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 34,350 DN 550
Hanssem 59,900 DN 900
Ottogi 532,000 UP 7,000
KSOE 80,800 DN 4,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,550 DN 550
OCI 37,300 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 37,450 DN 850
KorZinc 382,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,280 DN 220
SYC 35,700 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 30,050 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 23,650 DN 1,600
S-Oil 65,900 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 117,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,950 DN 1,950
KumhoPetrochem 66,400 UP 1,900
Mobis 174,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 21,950 DN 1,300
S-1 83,000 UP 400
Hanchem 77,900 DN 2,800
DWS 21,400 DN 300
UNID 37,300 UP 950
KorElecTerm 28,800 DN 1,250
SamsungSecu 27,800 DN 950
NamhaeChem 7,350 DN 110
SKTelecom 190,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 34,200 DN 1,350
HyundaiElev 58,500 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 DN 450
Hanon Systems 8,790 DN 310
SK 175,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 4,735 UP 5
GKL 14,350 DN 600
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!