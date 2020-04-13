KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiEng&Const 30,950 UP 300
DaeduckElec 7,760 DN 480
MERITZ SECU 2,805 DN 100
HtlShilla 72,600 DN 2,300
Hanmi Science 27,200 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 99,500 DN 3,500
IlyangPharm 34,350 DN 550
Hanssem 59,900 DN 900
Ottogi 532,000 UP 7,000
KSOE 80,800 DN 4,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,550 DN 550
OCI 37,300 DN 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 37,450 DN 850
KorZinc 382,500 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,280 DN 220
SYC 35,700 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 30,050 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 23,650 DN 1,600
S-Oil 65,900 DN 2,800
LG Innotek 117,500 DN 6,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 32,950 DN 1,950
KumhoPetrochem 66,400 UP 1,900
Mobis 174,000 DN 7,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 21,950 DN 1,300
S-1 83,000 UP 400
Hanchem 77,900 DN 2,800
DWS 21,400 DN 300
UNID 37,300 UP 950
KorElecTerm 28,800 DN 1,250
SamsungSecu 27,800 DN 950
NamhaeChem 7,350 DN 110
SKTelecom 190,000 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 34,200 DN 1,350
HyundaiElev 58,500 UP 500
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 DN 450
Hanon Systems 8,790 DN 310
SK 175,000 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 4,735 UP 5
GKL 14,350 DN 600
(MORE)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
(LEAD) Cured virus patients might have tested positive due to virus reactivation: KCDC
-
3
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
4
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
1
U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation: authorities
-
2
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512
-
3
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
4
(2nd LD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged