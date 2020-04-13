KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 21,700 DN 1,000
KEPCO 20,450 UP 400
COWAY 62,500 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,300 DN 1,400
IBK 7,750 DN 70
DONGSUH 16,200 DN 250
BGF 4,315 DN 185
SamsungEng 11,400 DN 250
SAMSUNG C&T 92,200 DN 2,000
PanOcean 3,060 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 28,950 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 16,250 DN 650
KT 21,200 DN 450
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194500 DN4500
LG Uplus 11,650 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,400 DN 1,200
KT&G 77,400 DN 800
DHICO 3,990 UP 30
LG Display 11,050 DN 400
Kangwonland 23,400 DN 700
NAVER 166,000 DN 500
Kakao 157,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 651,000 UP 1,000
DSME 16,300 DN 800
DSINFRA 4,500 UP 130
DWEC 3,155 UP 10
Donga ST 84,300 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,200 DN 550
CJ CheilJedang 229,000 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 173,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 300
LGH&H 1,197,000 DN 18,000
LGCHEM 315,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 17,600 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 60,700 DN 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,450 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 11,900 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 53,200 DN 600
Celltrion 215,500 UP 6,000
Huchems 15,650 DN 300
