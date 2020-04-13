KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 95,100 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 62,900 DN 1,500
KIH 45,400 DN 1,800
LOTTE Himart 21,850 DN 900
GS 39,100 DN 50
CJ CGV 22,500 DN 1,150
HYUNDAILIVART 8,780 DN 20
LIG Nex1 22,350 DN 1,200
Fila Holdings 32,000 DN 2,050
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 100,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 24,600 DN 700
AMOREPACIFIC 171,500 DN 500
LF 12,300 DN 450
FOOSUNG 6,370 DN 210
JW HOLDINGS 4,960 DN 60
SK Innovation 96,300 DN 4,200
POONGSAN 18,100 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 32,550 DN 1,100
Hansae 10,700 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 38,400 DN 1,000
Youngone Corp 24,200 DN 900
HanmiPharm 258,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 4,830 UP 20
emart 111,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY214 00 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 41,550 DN 400
CUCKOO 84,000 DN 2,200
COSMAX 81,500 DN 600
MANDO 24,350 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 539,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 54,700 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 22,200 DN 400
Netmarble 95,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S227000 DN3500
ORION 114,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 139,000 DN 9,000
SKCHEM 83,900 UP 2,900
HDC-OP 17,650 DN 600
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,150 DN 250
WooriFinancialGroup 7,900 DN 70
