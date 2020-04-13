Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Telecom signs partnership with Nexon on gaming biz

All Headlines 16:22 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has signed a partnership with Nexon Co., the country's leading online game developer, to boost its presence in the gaming industry.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two sides will cooperate in marketing and investment for their content and gaming service. They will also collaborate in the e-sports sector.

SK Telecom has been trying to seek more business opportunities in the gaming industry in recent years, forging partnerships with Microsoft Corp. on a 5G-based cloud gaming service and with Facebook Inc. on the domestic launch of its VR headset, Oculus Go.

The telecom operator said its collaboration with Nexon, known for globally popular game titles like KartRider and MapleStory, can provide a better 5G experience to gamers, adding that the two sides can further expand the partnership to VR game development.

In this photo provided by SK Telecom Co. on April 13, 2020, Nexon Vice President Kim Hyun (L) and Jeon Jin-soo, head of SK Telecom's 5GX service business division, pose for a photo after signing a partnership in Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

