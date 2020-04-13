SK Telecom signs partnership with Nexon on gaming biz
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has signed a partnership with Nexon Co., the country's leading online game developer, to boost its presence in the gaming industry.
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two sides will cooperate in marketing and investment for their content and gaming service. They will also collaborate in the e-sports sector.
SK Telecom has been trying to seek more business opportunities in the gaming industry in recent years, forging partnerships with Microsoft Corp. on a 5G-based cloud gaming service and with Facebook Inc. on the domestic launch of its VR headset, Oculus Go.
The telecom operator said its collaboration with Nexon, known for globally popular game titles like KartRider and MapleStory, can provide a better 5G experience to gamers, adding that the two sides can further expand the partnership to VR game development.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
3
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
4
(LEAD) New cases dip below 30 again, all U.S. arrivals get virus tests
-
5
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512