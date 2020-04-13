2 S. Korean firms to ship coronavirus test kits to U.S. this week
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean companies are expected to ship their coronavirus test kits to the United States by plane this week, a foreign ministry official said Monday, after their products won interim approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The two firms and another company have signed contracts with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to export their test kits after they won pre-emergency use authorization from the FDA.
A Maryland-bound U.S. cargo flight will depart from Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Tuesday, carrying the test kits supplied by the two companies, a senior foreign ministry official told reporters on condition of anonymity.
The third company was to supply the test kits via its own U.S.-based agency.
The exact quantities were not made public, as the companies and the U.S. government agreed not to disclose details.
The preliminary FDA approval of the Korean test kits came after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced hope to import Korean-made medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 outbreak in his recent phone talks with President Moon Jae-in.
More local test kit producers are expected to gain approval, given the high demand for the diagnostic devices amid the urgent situation in the U.S., now the country with the highest infection caseload of over 557,000.
About a dozen Korean test kit makers have applied for interim FDA approval, a Seoul official said earlier.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Actor So Ji-sub ties knot with ex-announcer girlfriend
-
3
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
3
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
4
(LEAD) New cases dip below 30 again, all U.S. arrivals get virus tests
-
5
S. Korea reports 32 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,512