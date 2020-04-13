S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 13, 2020
All Headlines 16:33 April 13, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.867 0.856 +1.1
3-year TB 0.996 0.970 +2.6
10-year TB 1.469 1.444 +2.5
2-year MSB 0.955 0.944 +1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.120 2.092 +2.8
91-day CD 1.100 1.100 0.0
(END)
