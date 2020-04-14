Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Unemployment allowance payment nears 900 bln won in March, largest amount ever (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Taking majority of seats a key election victory for ruling party (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party says still needs more, main opposition says may even fail to win 100 seats (Donga llbo)
-- Coronavirus invades employment, unemployment payment reaches record high (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Election campaign finds way to SNS, fake news and slanders flourish (Segye Times)
-- Unemployment payment reaches record high, fresh employment reaches record low (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Exports plunge 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April, coronavirus-caused shock (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Unemployment allowance applications jump 30,000 in March (Hankyoreh)
-- Unemployment payment reaches 898.2 bln won in March, highest in history (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tiremakers suspend production after carmakers (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Unemployment benefit recipients reach 600,000, still tip of iceberg (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Jobless benefits reach record high (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Despite dip in cases, social distancing likely to continue (Korea Herald)
-- 'Chinese economy slowly coming back to life' (Korea Times)
