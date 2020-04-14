Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Subway train derails in Seoul, halting traffic

All Headlines 07:38 April 14, 2020

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A subway train derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in southwestern Seoul on Tuesday, but no reports of casualties have been filed so far.

The accident took place around 6:30 a.m., halting traffic on both ways of express lines for line No. 1, according to subway operators.

In the photo provided by a reader, passengers walk along the railway after evacuating their subway train that derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in southwestern Seoul on April 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


