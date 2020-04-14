Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 April 14, 2020

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0

Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0

Suwon 20/04 Sunny 0

Cheongju 22/06 Sunny 0

Daejeon 23/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 23/01 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/04 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/05 Sunny 10

Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 20

Daegu 23/05 Sunny 0

Busan 20/09 Sunny 0

(END)

