Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 April 14, 2020
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/07 Sunny 0
Incheon 16/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 20/04 Sunny 0
Cheongju 22/06 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/04 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/01 Sunny 0
Gangneung 24/08 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/04 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/05 Sunny 10
Jeju 17/09 Cloudy 20
Daegu 23/05 Sunny 0
Busan 20/09 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
Most Saved
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged