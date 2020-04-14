Sister act: star twins to compete on same volleyball club next season
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The most popular twins in South Korean sports will finally be on the same team.
Heungguk Life Insurance Pink Spiders of the V-League, the top pro volleyball competition, announced Tuesday they've signed two free agents, twins Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Dae-yeong, to three-year deals.
Lee Jae-yeong, an opposite hitter, is returning to the Pink Spiders after six seasons. Lee Da-yeong, a setter, had been playing for Hyundai E&C Hillstate over the past half-dozen years.
At the 2014 draft, Jae-yeong was the first overall pick, and Da-yeong went No. 2. They're 23 years old.
The Pink Spiders said Jae-yeong has signed for 1.8 billion won (US$1.5 million) while Da-yeong will make 1.2 billion won.
Jae-yeong is a two-time league MVP and has been one of the league's best attackers for years. Da-yeong finished second in the MVP voting for this past season and has emerged as the league's premier setter.
By joining forces on the national team at multiple international competitions, including South Korea's successful Olympic qualifying campaign in January, the Lee twins gave fans a glimpse of tantalizing possibilities if they were to play on the same pro team.
They had played on the same elementary, middle and high school teams before going separate ways in the V-League draft.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged