Army soldier involved in online sex crime case referred to military prosecution
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier accused of involvement in a high-profile sexual blackmail case has been referred to the military prosecution, officials said Tuesday.
The private first class, whose identity has been withheld, was arrested last week on suspicion of distributing content of women performing gruesome sex acts under coercion with the Nth room case's prime suspect, Cho Ju-bin.
After an initial investigation, military police referred him to the military prosecution with a recommendation that he be indicted, officials said. Military prosecutors will continue looking into the allegations in collaboration with civilian investigative authorities, they said.
The case's main culprit, Cho, is accused of luring and threatening victims into producing sexual content and distributing such photos and videos via Telegram chatrooms.
Cho was indicted Monday.
So far, 25 women, including eight underage girls, have been confirmed to be victims of the case, according to the prosecution.
