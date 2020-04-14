India contributes US$2 mln for humanitarian activities in N. Korea
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- India contributed US$2 million to the World Health Organization and the World Food Programme for humanitarian activities in North Korea last year, the country's annual report showed Tuesday.
India contributed US$1 million of anti-tuberculosis medicine kits to North Korea through the WHO and another US$1 million of wheat supply through the WFP, according to the Indian foreign ministry's Annual Report 2019-2020.
North Korean students were also invited to India on a governmental program to learn Hindi, it said.
A series of U.N. sanctions resolutions have been adopted to punish North Korea for its nuclear and missile programs, including requiring inspections of all cargo going in and out of the North and banning its exports of mineral resources.
In 2017, India banned trade with the North with the exception of medicine and grain.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
S. Korea reports 25 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,537
-
5
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged