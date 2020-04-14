U.S. soldier stationed in Pyeongtaek dies of 'natural causes': USFK
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- An American soldier stationed in South Korea died of "natural causes" last week, the U.S. military said Tuesday, noting that his death is unrelated to the coronavirus.
Sgt. Timothy J. Pressley of the 2nd Infantry Division died on Friday at St. Mary's Hospital in the city of Pyeongtaek, located near his base, Camp Humphreys, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said in a release.
Pressley, a 54-year-old petroleum supply specialist, joined the U.S. Army in 2007, and this was his second assignment to South Korea.
"Tim was a vital member of our team. We are all deeply saddened by the loss," Lt. Col. Natasha Clarke, the commander of the 194th battalion, said.
Last month, USFK reported deaths of two American soldiers stationed in the garrison. The cause of their deaths is being investigated, though the cases have nothing to do with the COVID-19 virus, according to officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
5
(LEAD) All U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation