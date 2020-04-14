Samsung Heavy wins US$208 mln order for 2 oil tankers
All Headlines 10:40 April 14, 2020
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday that it has received a 253.6 billion-won (US$208 million) order to build two very large crude oil carriers for a Bermudan shipper.
Samsung Heavy said it is set to deliver the carriers powered by liquefied natural gas to the unidentified shipper by 2022.
With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has won orders worth $5 billion for five vessels so far this year, achieving 5.9 percent of its annual order target of $8.4 billion.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
Most Saved
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
5
(LEAD) All U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation