Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus again after full recovery
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus after having fully recovered from the disease, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
Including the soldier, based in Seoul, two service members are currently in treatment for COVID-19, according to the ministry.
The military has so far reported 39 infections in barracks. All of the others have fully recovered.
As a preventive measure, around 1,200 service personnel are being quarantined at their bases, the ministry said.
South Korea reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,564, including 222 deaths.
