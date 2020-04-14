Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus again after full recovery

April 14, 2020

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- An Army soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus after having fully recovered from the disease, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

Including the soldier, based in Seoul, two service members are currently in treatment for COVID-19, according to the ministry.

The military has so far reported 39 infections in barracks. All of the others have fully recovered.

As a preventive measure, around 1,200 service personnel are being quarantined at their bases, the ministry said.

South Korea reported 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,564, including 222 deaths.

In this file photo, taken Feb. 26, 2020, troops belonging to the Army's 50th division check the driver of an ambulance for fever near its base in northern Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

