The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 April 14, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 14 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.87 0.87
2-M 0.97 0.98
3-M 1.05 1.05
6-M 1.05 1.06
12-M 1.13 1.13
(END)
