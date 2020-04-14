Four Army noncommissioned officers caught for alleged sexual harassment of senior officer
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Four Army non-commissioned officers are under investigation for alleged sexual harassment of one of their male superior officers, officials said Tuesday.
The male suspects, whose identities were withheld, allegedly visited the senior officer's residence Friday, and at least one of them had physical contact with him, according to military officials.
The four were drunk at the time, officials said, adding they are also suspected of bullying their lower-ranked colleagues and others.
"We launched an official investigation into the case on Monday, and will thoroughly look into the case," an officer said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
4
S. Korea considering wristbands to prevent self-isolators going outside
-
5
Romance dramas fail to attract S. Korean TV viewers
-
1
91 recovered virus patients test positive again: KCDC
-
2
Australian leader asks for S. Korea's help with coronavirus fight: Cheong Wa Dae
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea to temporarily halt visa waivers for countries with entry bans on Koreans
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases lowest in 7 weeks, but social distancing again urged
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korean schools resume classes online as virus woes linger
-
1
S. Korea identifies 38 virus-neutralizing antibodies
-
2
(3rd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
3
Unemployment allowance payments hit new high in March
-
4
(2nd LD) New cases dip below 30 again, social distancing still urged
-
5
(LEAD) All U.S. arrivals to get tested within 3 days of self-isolation