KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HankookShellOil 259,500 UP 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,930 UP 55
AmoreG 60,700 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 100,000 UP 2,200
TaekwangInd 760,000 UP 19,000
KCC 146,500 0
SsangyongMtr 1,400 DN 25
SsangyongCement 4,810 UP 60
KAL 19,600 UP 50
LG Corp. 60,200 UP 1,500
SBC 9,070 DN 10
TONGYANG 1,230 UP 60
L&L 11,350 UP 950
BoryungPharm 12,900 0
BukwangPharm 27,700 UP 5,450
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,600 UP 1,550
KPIC 105,500 UP 13,600
LGInt 13,050 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 3,965 UP 65
Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 UP 300
Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 0
HITEJINRO 29,000 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,300 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 29,050 UP 550
Yuhan 47,200 DN 550
SLCORP 13,700 UP 250
KISWire 15,450 UP 150
Daesang 19,550 DN 100
LotteFood 364,000 UP 12,500
NEXENTIRE 5,930 UP 260
CHONGKUNDANG 90,800 UP 1,900
SKNetworks 4,915 UP 80
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 700
NamyangDairy 327,500 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 33,300 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,750 UP 350
LOTTE 26,800 UP 950
AK Holdings 20,900 UP 350
Shinsegae 233,000 UP 500
Nongshim 290,500 0
