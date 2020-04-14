HankookShellOil 259,500 UP 4,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,930 UP 55

AmoreG 60,700 UP 700

HyundaiMtr 100,000 UP 2,200

TaekwangInd 760,000 UP 19,000

KCC 146,500 0

SsangyongMtr 1,400 DN 25

SsangyongCement 4,810 UP 60

KAL 19,600 UP 50

LG Corp. 60,200 UP 1,500

SBC 9,070 DN 10

TONGYANG 1,230 UP 60

L&L 11,350 UP 950

BoryungPharm 12,900 0

BukwangPharm 27,700 UP 5,450

ILJIN MATERIALS 35,600 UP 1,550

KPIC 105,500 UP 13,600

LGInt 13,050 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 3,965 UP 65

Hyundai M&F INS 24,000 UP 300

Donga Socio Holdings 88,300 0

HITEJINRO 29,000 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 48,300 UP 500

ShinhanGroup 29,050 UP 550

Yuhan 47,200 DN 550

SLCORP 13,700 UP 250

KISWire 15,450 UP 150

Daesang 19,550 DN 100

LotteFood 364,000 UP 12,500

NEXENTIRE 5,930 UP 260

CHONGKUNDANG 90,800 UP 1,900

SKNetworks 4,915 UP 80

ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 700

NamyangDairy 327,500 UP 5,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 33,300 UP 1,500

HYUNDAI STEEL 19,750 UP 350

LOTTE 26,800 UP 950

AK Holdings 20,900 UP 350

Shinsegae 233,000 UP 500

Nongshim 290,500 0

