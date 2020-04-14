KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 28,400 UP 800
Hyosung 66,800 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,000 UP 10,900
CJ LOGISTICS 133,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 39,150 DN 150
DaelimInd 76,700 UP 1,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9960 DN90
KiaMtr 29,850 UP 350
IlyangPharm 35,150 UP 800
SK hynix 82,300 UP 900
Youngpoong 504,000 UP 11,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,250 UP 1,300
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 UP 700
Kogas 26,950 UP 150
Hanwha 18,200 UP 350
DB HiTek 22,850 UP 650
CJ 72,000 UP 200
JWPHARMA 28,850 UP 350
LOTTE Himart 21,850 0
SPC SAMLIP 73,000 UP 3,000
SAMSUNG SDS 157,000 UP 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 22,550 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 3,160 0
DB INSURANCE 39,000 UP 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,380 UP 120
SamsungElec 49,000 UP 700
NHIS 8,790 UP 140
POSCO 183,000 UP 2,000
Hansae 10,600 DN 100
SK Discovery 26,250 DN 1,000
LS 34,250 UP 950
GC Corp 154,000 DN 5,500
LotteChilsung 99,000 UP 400
GS E&C 23,650 UP 1,000
GCH Corp 21,900 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 25,550 UP 1,900
Binggrae 53,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 251,500 UP 10,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,190 UP 160
