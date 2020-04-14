Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:42 April 14, 2020

SKC 43,750 UP 2,650
GS Retail 31,250 UP 50
SamsungHvyInd 4,400 UP 120
SYC 35,950 UP 250
KorZinc 390,000 UP 7,500
DaeduckElec 7,960 UP 200
OCI 38,700 UP 1,400
MERITZ SECU 2,925 UP 120
HtlShilla 73,500 UP 900
Hanmi Science 27,550 UP 350
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 13,950 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 101,500 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 38,050 UP 600
KSOE 82,400 UP 1,600
Ottogi 532,000 0
Hanssem 61,200 UP 1,300
Mobis 176,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 22,950 UP 1,000
Hanchem 79,900 UP 2,000
DWS 22,100 UP 700
UNID 39,250 UP 1,950
IS DONGSEO 24,100 UP 450
S-Oil 67,400 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 123,000 UP 5,500
S-1 82,500 DN 500
HDC HOLDINGS 8,900 UP 90
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 192,500 UP 12,500
HYUNDAI WIA 34,150 UP 1,200
KumhoPetrochem 67,400 UP 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 30,650 UP 600
IBK 7,900 UP 150
KorElecTerm 29,000 UP 200
DAEKYO 4,825 UP 90
GKL 15,150 UP 800
KEPCO 21,200 UP 750
SamsungSecu 28,300 UP 500
SKTelecom 196,000 UP 6,000
S&T MOTIV 33,700 DN 500
HyundaiElev 60,600 UP 2,100
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,000 UP 400
