KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hanon Systems 8,830 UP 40
SK 177,500 UP 2,500
COWAY 62,000 DN 500
Handsome 22,450 UP 750
NamhaeChem 7,540 UP 190
LOTTE SHOPPING 85,900 UP 600
DONGSUH 16,300 UP 100
BGF 4,370 UP 55
SamsungEng 11,400 0
SAMSUNG C&T 94,000 UP 1,800
PanOcean 3,185 UP 125
SAMSUNG CARD 29,100 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 16,700 UP 450
KT 21,700 UP 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 UP2500
LG Uplus 12,300 UP 650
SAMSUNG LIFE 49,350 DN 50
KT&G 77,800 UP 400
DHICO 4,080 UP 90
LG Display 11,200 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,700 UP 300
NAVER 168,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 159,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 656,000 UP 5,000
DSME 16,850 UP 550
DSINFRA 4,560 UP 60
DWEC 3,315 UP 160
Donga ST 84,700 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 13,250 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 236,000 UP 7,000
DongwonF&B 176,000 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 32,700 UP 700
LGH&H 1,200,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 326,500 UP 11,500
KEPCO E&C 17,750 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 61,200 UP 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 29,750 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 12,500 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 53,600 UP 400
Celltrion 216,000 UP 500
