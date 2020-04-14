KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Huchems 15,900 UP 250
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,700 UP 800
KIH 46,750 UP 1,350
GS 38,950 DN 150
CJ CGV 22,700 UP 200
HYUNDAILIVART 9,150 UP 370
LIG Nex1 22,900 UP 550
Fila Holdings 32,050 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 102,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,000 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 1,735 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 172,000 UP 500
LF 12,550 UP 250
FOOSUNG 6,560 UP 190
JW HOLDINGS 5,050 UP 90
SK Innovation 97,200 UP 900
POONGSAN 18,250 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 33,200 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 40,000 UP 1,600
Youngone Corp 24,300 UP 100
KOLON IND 31,150 DN 3,500
HanmiPharm 260,500 UP 2,000
BNK Financial Group 4,875 UP 45
emart 113,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY216 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 41,300 DN 250
CUCKOO 87,500 UP 3,500
COSMAX 82,000 UP 500
MANDO 24,550 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 542,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 55,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 22,250 UP 50
Netmarble 95,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S231500 UP4500
ORION 119,500 UP 5,500
BGF Retail 146,500 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 82,400 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 18,800 UP 1,150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,100 UP 950
WooriFinancialGroup 8,160 UP 260
